Today on KNEB.tv News:

Local tourism leader says Nebraska’s new marketing slogan is paying dividends of keeping the Cornhusker State on potential out-of-state visitors

Bill aimed at increasing excise taxes on local breweries, distilleries and wineries explained by its introducer

Village of Morrill looks to implement $20/ month fee on electrical meters

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: