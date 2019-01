Today on KNEB.tv News:

Now that Scotts Bluff National Monument is staffed once again following a 35 day government shutdown, work can soon begin on new Visitor’s Center

Gering Council approves LB 840 funding for local film project

Monday winds cause rollover on east edge of Gering

Registration underway for 2019 Panhandle Polar Plunge

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news; catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: