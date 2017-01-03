KNEB.tv News: January 3, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News; the R.C. Scot Apartments in Scottsbluff turned into a crime scene on Tuesday morning, as police continue their investigation into the death of a woman at the complex.

Plus, the Nebraska State Patrol is calling on the public to help track down the driver who fatally struck 20-year-old Angelica Olvera early Sunday morning east of Minatare.

In ag news, KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman catches up with a group visiting the UNL Extension Center in Scottsbluff.

And in weather, Bill Boyer checks in with the first (and frigid) forecast of 2017.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more- right now- on KNEB.tv News: