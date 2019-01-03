KNEB.tv News: January 3, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scotts Bluff County has swearing in ceremony for recently elected officials

Gering High School selected as statewide winner for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest for third consecutive year

Longtime ESU 13 Director Jeff West stepping down from post at end of school year

Chris Cottrell catches up with girls coaches from Scottsbluff and Gering ahead of new slate of hardwood action; and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: