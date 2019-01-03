class="post-template-default single single-post postid-356934 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 3, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 3, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scotts Bluff County has swearing in ceremony for recently elected officials
  • Gering High School selected as statewide winner for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest for third consecutive year
  • Longtime ESU 13 Director Jeff West stepping down from post at end of school year

Chris Cottrell catches up with girls coaches from Scottsbluff and Gering ahead of new slate of hardwood action; and Bill Boyer in with your Thursday evening weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

