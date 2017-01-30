class="single single-post postid-212090 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 30, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 30, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: January 30, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, Gov. Pete Ricketts is rallying Nebraska’s business community behind his plan to cut the state’s top income tax rate.

Plus:

  • Minatare High School burglar sentenced to prison
  • Scottsbluff High School officials encouraging locals to tour new facility
  • Sidney death investigation shows couple died as result of murder-suicide
  • Scottsbluff man charged in six criminal cases as crime spree comes to an end

Chris Cottrell checks in with a slew of high school basketball highlights at the sports desk, and Bill Boyer has your full week weather outlook.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments