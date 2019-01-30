class="post-template-default single single-post postid-362655 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 30, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | January 30, 2019
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: January 30, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gering residents get a second opportunity to voice their opinions on the future of development in the community
  • Two vehicles totaled during Highway 26/ 27th Street accident in Scottsbluff
  • United Way of Western Nebraska looks to reach their campaign fundraising goal during Thursday’s Radiothon at Main Street Market

Bill Boyer with your mid-week forecast- plus a cute dog featured in the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week segment.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments