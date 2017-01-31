KNEB.tv News: January 31, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: It’s been a busy week so far in Scotts Bluff County Court, as the man charged in the R.C. Scot Apartment murder and the coach accused of sexually assaulting two Bearcat golfers have their cases bound up to District Court.

Plus:

Governor Pete Ricketts weighs in on President Trump’s immigration ban

Duo arrested following investigation in Terrytown

Western Nebraska Economic Development group eyeballing LB 840 funds for all member communities.

In ag news, Chabella Guzman catches up with some sharp-shooting 4H kids; and Bill Boyer will tell you how much snow we may see in the coming days.

You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: