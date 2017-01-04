KNEB.tv News: January 4, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, the Scottsbluff Police Department continues their investigation on the homicide of 48-year-old Melissa May. In Morrill County, opening arguments are made in the first degree murder trial for Zachary Mueller- who is accused of killing Pedro Dominguez and stuffing his body in a barrel.

We also have updates on Kimball’s search for a new City Administrator, as well as the beginning of a new legislative session in the Nebraska Unicameral.

In weather, Bill Boyer has the latest on the first major snowstorm of 2017 that is blanketing the region.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: