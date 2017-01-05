class="single single-post postid-206468 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 5, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 5, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Glenn Schleve and Ken Meyer sworn into office
  • Scottsbluff/ Gering Noon Lion’s Club donates $250 to Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to help purchase braille books for the visually impaired
  • Governor Pete Ricketts weighs in on looming budget
  • Zachary Mueller murder trial update from Kevin Mooney
  • Whiteclay liquor stores under the microscope
  • Potter man charged with cutting victim’s throat with knife

Plus, Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast and Chris Cottrell in with sports.

You’ll find these stories right now on KNEB.tv News:

