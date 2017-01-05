KNEB.tv News: January 5, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Scotts Bluff County Commissioners Glenn Schleve and Ken Meyer sworn into office
- Scottsbluff/ Gering Noon Lion’s Club donates $250 to Lied Scottsbluff Public Library to help purchase braille books for the visually impaired
- Governor Pete Ricketts weighs in on looming budget
- Zachary Mueller murder trial update from Kevin Mooney
- Whiteclay liquor stores under the microscope
- Potter man charged with cutting victim’s throat with knife
Plus, Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weather forecast and Chris Cottrell in with sports.
