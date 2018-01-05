class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282297 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 5, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | January 5, 2018
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: January 5, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Historic Midwest Theater can now take its performances to new heights, thanks to a grant from the Oregon Trail Community Foundation to upgrade stage lighting and sound capacity
  • Scotts Bluff County Board Chair Mark Masterton explains the reasoning behind recently approved pay raises for Commissioners and other local elected officials
  • The Panhandle Humane Society offering up some great perks for their 2018 membership

Chabella Guzman with your ag news, and Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast; catch these stories and a whole lot more-right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments