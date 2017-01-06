KNEB.tv News: January 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News, the man charged with the murder of Melissa May at the R.C. Scot Apartments has been arrested in Illinois and has waived extradition back to Nebraska to face charges.

Plus:

Latest on Zachary Mueller murder trial in Morrill County

Dustin Chauncey’s 80 year to Life prison sentence for killing Juliette Geurts upheld by Nebraska Supreme Court

Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s help in severe property crime

Two major entities in Goshen County announce they have merged

Scottsbluff native opens up a new business in the Twin Cities.

You’ll find these stories, plus Chabella Guzman’s Ag News and Bill Boyer’s comprehensive weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: