KNEB.tv News: January 8, 2018

A high speed pursuit that began in Mitchell Sunday night ends in Scottsbluff, claiming the life of a 37-year-old Mitchell man

Scotts Bluff County’s newest public transportation service is set to begin service this week in Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering

Scottsbluff man facing drugs and weapons charges following traffic stop in Gering

Chris Cottrell stops in with tons of highlights from Scottsbluff and Gering basketball action over the weekend; and Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: