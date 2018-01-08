class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282755 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: January 8, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | January 8, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A high speed pursuit that began in Mitchell Sunday night ends in Scottsbluff, claiming the life of a 37-year-old Mitchell man
  • Scotts Bluff County’s newest public transportation service is set to begin service this week in Scottsbluff, Terrytown and Gering
  • Scottsbluff man facing drugs and weapons charges following traffic stop in Gering

Chris Cottrell stops in with tons of highlights from Scottsbluff and Gering basketball action over the weekend; and Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

