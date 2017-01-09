KNEB.tv News: January 9, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News: Scotts Bluff County’s most wanted felon is apprehended by authorities in Denver.

Plus:

Recap of Zachary Mueller conviction of 1st Degree Murder in Bridgeport “Body in a Barrel” homicide

Gov. Rickett’s announces streamline operation of Veteran’s services in Nebraska

Icy roads cause headaches on Monday for Panhandle drivers

Western Sugar contractor injured during Friday evening burn accident

Gering High School preparing for bond measure

You can also catch Bill Boyer’s full week weather forecast and Chris Cottrell recapping the weekend that was in local sports.

You’ll find these stories and more right now on KNEB.tv News: