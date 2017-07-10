class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246888 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 10, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 10, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • More than 100 golfers tee off to help raise money for the Regional West Foundation
  • Riverside Discovery Center partnership with NET Nebraska brings the masses Saturday during Wild Kratts Day
  • Update on boy injured in Lake Minatare boating accident
  • Saturday car vs. pedestrian accident claims the life of a Kimball woman

Bill Boyer has your full-week weather forecast, and Chris Cottrell previews the upcoming week in sports.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News!

