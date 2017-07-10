KNEB.tv News: July 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- More than 100 golfers tee off to help raise money for the Regional West Foundation
- Riverside Discovery Center partnership with NET Nebraska brings the masses Saturday during Wild Kratts Day
- Update on boy injured in Lake Minatare boating accident
- Saturday car vs. pedestrian accident claims the life of a Kimball woman
Bill Boyer has your full-week weather forecast, and Chris Cottrell previews the upcoming week in sports.
