Today on KNEB.tv News:

The City of Gering continues its search for a new Parks and Recreation Director after interviewing applicants but failing to find the right candidate

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse weighs in on President Trump’s nomination for U.S. Supreme Court

Scotts Bluff County Health Director offers up safety tips during these hot summer days

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news; catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: