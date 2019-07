Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gering High School renovation project reaching finish line

Family of missing Wyoming man last seen in Gering makes public plea to help find Chance Englebert

Scottsbluff/ Gering Rotary Club installs community Little Free Libraries across town

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast- catch these stories and more, right now on KNEB.tv News: