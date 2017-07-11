KNEB.tv News: July 11, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

After a near-death experience, a Scottsbluff man is close to the finish line in his quest to walk across Nebraska

Gering Council continues discussion on Croell Inc. and their hopes to open up shop on the east edge of town

Cabella’s shareholders sign off on deal to sell company to rival Bass Pro Shops

Bridgeport will be getting new Taco John’s as part of $2.5 million Ampride expansion project

Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast and Chabella Guzman heads down to Dalton for an update on wheat harvest.

