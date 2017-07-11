KNEB.tv News: July 11, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- After a near-death experience, a Scottsbluff man is close to the finish line in his quest to walk across Nebraska
- Gering Council continues discussion on Croell Inc. and their hopes to open up shop on the east edge of town
- Cabella’s shareholders sign off on deal to sell company to rival Bass Pro Shops
- Bridgeport will be getting new Taco John’s as part of $2.5 million Ampride expansion project
Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast and Chabella Guzman heads down to Dalton for an update on wheat harvest.
You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News: