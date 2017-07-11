class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247169 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 11, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 11, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • After a near-death experience, a Scottsbluff man is close to the finish line in his quest to walk across Nebraska
  • Gering Council continues discussion on Croell Inc. and their hopes to open up shop on the east edge of town
  • Cabella’s shareholders sign off on deal to sell company to rival Bass Pro Shops
  • Bridgeport will be getting new Taco John’s as part of $2.5 million Ampride expansion project

Bill Boyer in with your comprehensive weather forecast and Chabella Guzman heads down to Dalton for an update on wheat harvest.

You’ll find these stories and a whole lot more, right now on KNEB.tv News:

