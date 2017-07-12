KNEB.tv News: July 12, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- PenAir’s frequent cancellations and delays in Scottsbluff has forced the airport board to begin looking to see if there’s a more reliable carrier for western Nebraska
- Gering Senator John Stinner announces his bid for a second term
- Wildcat Hills wildfire contained after 50 firefighters from the area join forces to keep the 100 acre fire from causing further damage
- Scottsbluff Police Department offers reminder to pet owners to not leave animals in vehicles with hot summer weather
