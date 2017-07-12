class="post-template-default single single-post postid-247423 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 12, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 12, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • PenAir’s frequent cancellations and delays in Scottsbluff has forced the airport board to begin looking to see if there’s a more reliable carrier for western Nebraska
  • Gering Senator John Stinner announces his bid for a second term
  • Wildcat Hills wildfire contained after 50 firefighters from the area join forces to keep the 100 acre fire from causing further damage
  • Scottsbluff Police Department offers reminder to pet owners to not leave animals in vehicles with hot summer weather

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s mid-week weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

