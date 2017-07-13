KNEB.tv News: July 13, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Saddle Rock Trail at Scotts Bluff National Monument to reopen after 19 month closure

United Way of Western Nebraska announces campaign co-chairs during Pacesetter Kickoff Luncheon

Busy Oregon Trail Day Weekend lineup for Riverside Discovery Center

Jimmie Fadden of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band checks in ahead of Saturday concert at Five Rocks Amphitheater

Bill Boyer’s got your weather, Chris Cottrell’s got your sports, and we have your final newscast of the week as we prepare for the big concert at Five Rocks on Saturday night: