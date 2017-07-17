KNEB.tv News: July 17, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Oregon Trail Days 2017 is in the books, but not before Gov. Pete Ricketts weighs in on why this is his favorite western Nebraska traditions

Vera Dulaney and the OTD Art Show go hand in hand, as she looks back at her involvement in 34 of the past 35 years

West Nile Virus confirmed in mosquito testing site here in panhandle

Bill Boyer in with your full week weather outlook, and Chabella Guzman has her latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska ag history.

