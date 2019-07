Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff City Council to hold special council meeting to address Monument Pathway North project

Gering man admits to police about involvement in sexual assaults of 16-year-old girl

Nebraska Passport Program celebrating 10-year-anniversary

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured pet of the week and Bill Boyer’s midweek forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: