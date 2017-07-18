KNEB.tv News: July 18, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Scottsbluff City Council discusses 365 acre land purchase to Croell Inc., opponents fear environmental impact on local farm operation
- Residents from rural Morrill speak out against proposed adjacent landfill sites that Gering Planning Commission is considering
- Riverside Discovery Center plays host to AZA during critical inspection period
- Gering man gets prison time following child porn bust
Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer says some precipitation is in our forecast.
