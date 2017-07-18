KNEB.tv News: July 18, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Scottsbluff City Council discusses 365 acre land purchase to Croell Inc., opponents fear environmental impact on local farm operation

Residents from rural Morrill speak out against proposed adjacent landfill sites that Gering Planning Commission is considering

Riverside Discovery Center plays host to AZA during critical inspection period

Gering man gets prison time following child porn bust

Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer says some precipitation is in our forecast.

