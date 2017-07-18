class="post-template-default single single-post postid-248596 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 18, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 18, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Scottsbluff City Council discusses 365 acre land purchase to Croell Inc., opponents fear environmental impact on local farm operation
  • Residents from rural Morrill speak out against proposed adjacent landfill sites that Gering Planning Commission is considering
  • Riverside Discovery Center plays host to AZA during critical inspection period
  • Gering man gets prison time following child porn bust

Chris Cottrell in with a check in on local sports, and Bill Boyer says some precipitation is in our forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

