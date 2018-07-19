class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324235 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 19, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | July 19, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Sidney couple that triggered AMBER Alert apprehended in Colorado; missing 6-year-old found safe and unharmed
  • Former Southeast High School coach sentenced to prison following conviction of having sex with teenage girl
  • Boosters for United Way making final push for sales ahead of Saturday’s Rubber Duck Dash
  • Chris and Carissa Smith honored as July’s ‘Community Champion’ by First State Bank

Bill Boyer with your weather- Chris Cottrell in with sports- Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

