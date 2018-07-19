KNEB.tv News: July 19, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Sidney couple that triggered AMBER Alert apprehended in Colorado; missing 6-year-old found safe and unharmed
- Former Southeast High School coach sentenced to prison following conviction of having sex with teenage girl
- Boosters for United Way making final push for sales ahead of Saturday’s Rubber Duck Dash
- Chris and Carissa Smith honored as July’s ‘Community Champion’ by First State Bank
Bill Boyer with your weather- Chris Cottrell in with sports- Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: