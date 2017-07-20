class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249091 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 20, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 20, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Large amount of drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and hashish, seized in Bridgeport following arrest of four men
  • Downtown Scottsbluff buzzing with activity during annual sidewalk sales
  • First State Bank hosts ‘Ducks and Donuts’ to help the United Way of Western Nebraska ahead of 20th annual Rubber Duck Dash

In weather, Dennis Ernest says things shouldn’t be nearly as hot as Wednesday and has your full weather outlook. And in sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Gering coach Rick Kinnaman to talk legion baseball.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

