KNEB.tv News: July 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Roughly 45 locals spent a portion of last week in eastern Wyoming on the Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber water tour learning about the irrigation systems and dams that feed the North Platte

Big changes announced for the 2018 Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering

Gov. Pete Ricketts will not run unopposed for his seat, as a Nebraska woman announces candidacy over the weekend

In sports, a busy weekend for the Gering legion baseball team, as they dominate their opponents in the Class B Area 7 tournament. And in weather, a chance of isolated showers across the region- Dennis Ernest has your full week forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: