KNEB.tv News: July 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Roughly 45 locals spent a portion of last week in eastern Wyoming on the Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber water tour learning about the irrigation systems and dams that feed the North Platte
- Big changes announced for the 2018 Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering
- Gov. Pete Ricketts will not run unopposed for his seat, as a Nebraska woman announces candidacy over the weekend
In sports, a busy weekend for the Gering legion baseball team, as they dominate their opponents in the Class B Area 7 tournament. And in weather, a chance of isolated showers across the region- Dennis Ernest has your full week forecast.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: