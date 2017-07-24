class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249624 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 24, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 24, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Roughly 45 locals spent a portion of last week in eastern Wyoming on the Scottsbluff/ Gering Chamber water tour learning about the irrigation systems and dams that feed the North Platte
  • Big changes announced for the 2018 Scotts Bluff Celtic Gathering
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts will not run unopposed for his seat, as a Nebraska woman announces candidacy over the weekend

In sports, a busy weekend for the Gering legion baseball team, as they dominate their opponents in the Class B Area 7 tournament. And in weather, a chance of isolated showers across the region- Dennis Ernest has your full week forecast.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

