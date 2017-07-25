KNEB.tv News: July 25, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Preliminary discussions for a new landfill continue before the Gering City Council
- Accident on Highway 30 in Kimball County claims the life of a 27-year-old Bushnell woman
- Organizers for Old West Balloon Fest looking for volunteers and sponsors for year three of the event
- In ag news, Chabella Guzman heads out to the Morrill County Fair to talk with local kids showing horses
- And in weather, a much cooler day compared to Monday’s scorcher, Dennis Ernest has latest forecast models
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: