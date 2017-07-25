class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249912 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 25, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 25, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Preliminary discussions for a new landfill continue before the Gering City Council
  • Accident on Highway 30 in Kimball County claims the life of a 27-year-old Bushnell woman
  • Organizers for Old West Balloon Fest looking for volunteers and sponsors for year three of the event
  • In ag news, Chabella Guzman heads out to the Morrill County Fair to talk with local kids showing horses
  • And in weather, a much cooler day compared to Monday’s scorcher, Dennis Ernest has latest forecast models

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

