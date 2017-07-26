KNEB.tv News: July 26, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Former Scottsbluff golf coach Mike Klein has his trial continued once again, facing 20 sexual assault charges involving 2 separate team members

Gering Keno Funds will be used to help pay for fencing for proposed dog park in town

Nikki-Catrina Anderson will continue her quest to become Miss Nebraska after winning pageant in Hastings over the weekend

Bill Boyer’s back in the weather center, and brought some morning showers with him this Wednesday, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured “Pet of the Week” segment.

