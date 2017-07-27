KNEB.tv News: July 27, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A Scottsbluff music teacher accused of stealing upwards of $280,000 from her grandfather as well as her piano students won’t stand trial- after pleading to multiple felony charges

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse weighs in on the latest in health care on Capitol Hill

Fair season is in full swing, and keeping 4-H members busy out at the Goshen County Fair

In sports, Chris Cottrell in with the latest from Big 10 Football Media Days and talks with Gering baseball coach Rick Kinnaman about the squad’s upcoming tournament.

And in weather, Bill Boyer has your comprehensive forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: