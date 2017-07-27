class="post-template-default single single-post postid-250397 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 27, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 27, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Scottsbluff music teacher accused of stealing upwards of $280,000 from her grandfather as well as her piano students won’t stand trial- after pleading to multiple felony charges
  • U.S. Senator Ben Sasse weighs in on the latest in health care on Capitol Hill
  • Fair season is in full swing, and keeping 4-H members busy out at the Goshen County Fair

In sports, Chris Cottrell in with the latest from Big 10 Football Media Days and talks with Gering baseball coach Rick Kinnaman about the squad’s upcoming tournament.

And in weather, Bill Boyer has your comprehensive forecast. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

