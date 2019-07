Today on KNEB.tv News-

Platte Valley Companies and the Oregon Trail Community Foundation are teaming up for a relief fund to help those impacted by the failure of the Fort Laramie canal

Skywest looks to continue servicing Western Nebraska Regional Airport through 2023

Scotts Bluff County Fair gets underway in Mitchell

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News