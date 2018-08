Today on KNEB.tv News:

Work on Alliance’s first-ever brewery progressing nicely; owners expect to open sometime in November

Members from the Rock Church pitch in to help clean up in Terrytown

Sidney ready to go 1:1 for Chromebooks for students grades 5 through 12

Chabella Guzman with an ag update from the Scotts Bluff County Fair and Bill Boyer in with your Tuesday evening forecast. Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: