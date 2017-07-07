KNEB.tv News: July 7, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

After more than 18 months after a rock slide caused a portion of Scotts Bluff National Monument’s Saddle Rock Trail to close, crews are nearly at the finish line to have the trail re-opened to the public

The City of Scottsbluff at long last has filled their new Economic Development Director position. Starr Lehl will assume her new duties on July 31st

Gering woman facing $500,000 bond after cutting off monitoring bracelet during 90 day house arrest jail sentence

Group of runners from across the country make a stop in Scottsbluff as they run 4,000 miles while raising money for young cancer patients

Chabella Guzman checks in with the latest installment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer has your weekend weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: