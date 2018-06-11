KNEB.tv News: June 11, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

One of America’s oldest WWII Veterans is honored in Lincoln this morning, and he’s planning on making a stop in Sidney later this week

Health officials offer up tips to prevent the spread of the West Nile Virus after a rainy, wet spring

Two Gering natives fall just short of taking top honors during the 2018 Miss Nebraska competiton

Gentry Log Cabin makes debut at Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Scott Frost and Bill Moos as part of the Husker Nation Tour in Gering, and Bill Boyer has your full week forecast.

