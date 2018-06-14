KNEB.tv News: June 14, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer votes to help a subcommittee reading on the 2018 Farm Bill advance to the next phase

West Nebraska Arts Center gets a nice grant to help aesthetic appearance of its historic building

Sheridan County Deputy arrested on charges of child abuse and strangulation

In sports, Chris Cottrell catches up with Mitchell standout Victoria Schwartz as she commits to take her talents to Black Hills State; and Bill Boyer says things should cool off significantly as we look ahead to next week.

Catch these stories and much more- right now on KNEB.tv News: