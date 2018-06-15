class="post-template-default single single-post postid-317931 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: June 15, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | June 15, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • A World War II Veteran makes a stop in Sidney as part of his year long ‘No Regrets Tour’ that aims to allow Americans to meet someone who served in the Second World War
  • A Democrat running for Nebraska’s gubernatorial seat weighs in on a recent ruling on the number of signatures needed to file as an independent
  • First winner of KNEB’s Summer of Winning promotion picks up a ‘sizzling’ $3,000 prize package

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

