KNEB.tv News: June 15, 2018

Today on KNEB.tv News:

A World War II Veteran makes a stop in Sidney as part of his year long ‘No Regrets Tour’ that aims to allow Americans to meet someone who served in the Second World War

A Democrat running for Nebraska’s gubernatorial seat weighs in on a recent ruling on the number of signatures needed to file as an independent

First winner of KNEB’s Summer of Winning promotion picks up a ‘sizzling’ $3,000 prize package

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chabella Guzman with your ag news- catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: