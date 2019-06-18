class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391222 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: June 18, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | June 18, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A handful of Scottsbluff property owners voice their opposition against the Monument Valley Pathway North project
  • Scottsbluff Police continue to investigate a hit and run accident at a local business.
  • Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve funding for the Japanese Hall History Project to relocate to the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News.

