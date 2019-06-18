- A handful of Scottsbluff property owners voice their opposition against the Monument Valley Pathway North project
- Scottsbluff Police continue to investigate a hit and run accident at a local business.
- Scotts Bluff County Commissioners approve funding for the Japanese Hall History Project to relocate to the Legacy of the Plains Museum.
KNEB.tv News: June 18, 2019
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments