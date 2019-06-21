class="post-template-default single single-post postid-391800 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: June 21, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | June 21, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • More information on a double fatal crash near Bridgeport that claimed the life of two- including Nebraska State Trooper Jerry Smith
  • Gov. Pete Ricketts recognizing the work of the the WNCC Powerline educational facility in Alliance
  • More jobs coming to Sidney through the purchase of an old Cabela’s building
  • Three people- including two from Sidney- have been indicted by the Federal Grand Jury for Nebraska

Plus Bryce and Alex in with your Friday Five, and Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

