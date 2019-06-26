class="post-template-default single single-post postid-392598 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: June 26, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | June 26, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • 400 citizens expected to hold flags for Thursday funeral procession for fallen NSP Trooper Jerry Smith
  • Scottsbluff Public School’s Bear Cub Preschool gets Early Childhood Education grant
  • Dollar Tree in Scottsbluff to have soft opening on Thursday
  • Gering to join Scottsbluff requiring construction companies to reduce pollution from storm water runoff during a project

Dennis Ernest with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week- right now on KNEB.tv News

