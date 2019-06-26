KNEB.tv News: June 26, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

400 citizens expected to hold flags for Thursday funeral procession for fallen NSP Trooper Jerry Smith

Scottsbluff Public School’s Bear Cub Preschool gets Early Childhood Education grant

Dollar Tree in Scottsbluff to have soft opening on Thursday

Gering to join Scottsbluff requiring construction companies to reduce pollution from storm water runoff during a project

Dennis Ernest with your midweek forecast, plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week- right now on KNEB.tv News