Today on KNEB.tv News:

The Scottsbluff City Council looking at bringing back half-cent sales tax ballot measure to voters this November

Local business receives $75,000 economic development application loan for new healthcare service

Dozens of volunteers helped number thousands of ducks ahead of the United Way of Western Nebraska’s annual Rubber Duck Dash

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with your sports… Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: