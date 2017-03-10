KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- City of Mitchell looks to create Problem Resolution Team to crack down on buildings that need rehabilitation or demolition
- Gov. Ricketts talks the budget with local Kiwanians
- Carpenter Center’s new Tumbling Pavilion set to host first tournament this weekend
- Bayard Schools looking at future of football program- whether to stay at 11-man or drop to 8-man
KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman checks out the early history of Crawford during her segment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska ag history; Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast.
