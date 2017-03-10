class="post-template-default single single-post postid-221275 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 10, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • City of Mitchell looks to create Problem Resolution Team to crack down on buildings that need rehabilitation or demolition
  • Gov. Ricketts talks the budget with local Kiwanians
  • Carpenter Center’s new Tumbling Pavilion set to host first tournament this weekend
  • Bayard Schools looking at future of football program- whether to stay at 11-man or drop to 8-man

KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman checks out the early history of Crawford during her segment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska ag history; Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News

