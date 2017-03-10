KNEB.tv News: March 10, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

City of Mitchell looks to create Problem Resolution Team to crack down on buildings that need rehabilitation or demolition

Gov. Ricketts talks the budget with local Kiwanians

Carpenter Center’s new Tumbling Pavilion set to host first tournament this weekend

Bayard Schools looking at future of football program- whether to stay at 11-man or drop to 8-man

KNEB Farm Director Chabella Guzman checks out the early history of Crawford during her segment celebrating 150 years of Nebraska ag history; Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast.

