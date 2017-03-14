KNEB.tv News: March 14, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

We take you into the courtroom for Zachary Mueller’s life in prison sentencing in Morrill County

Gering voters hit the polls to weigh in on $24 million bond issue

Hotel project for 10th and M Street inching forward

Chief George Holthus welcomes newest member to Gering Police Department

Bill Boyer in with a favorable forecast, and Chabella Guzman heads out to Torrington to get an insiders look at some new balers.

KNEB.tv News will also go on hiatus for the remainder of the week as we work to add some new additions in our newscast starting next week.