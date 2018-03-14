class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297334 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 14, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | March 14, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • Students at Scottsbluff High School and across the country participate in a nationwide walkout protesting gun violence; see what students and faculty have to say
  • Authorities release more information regarding a Monday night fatality that claimed the life of a rural Minatare woman
  • A motivational speaker shares his heroic story to students at Bluffs Middle School during an all-school assembly

Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week, and Bill Boyer’s forecast has drastic changes from today’s gorgeous weather.

Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

