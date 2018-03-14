KNEB.tv News: March 14, 2018

- Students at Scottsbluff High School and across the country participate in a nationwide walkout protesting gun violence; see what students and faculty have to say
- Authorities release more information regarding a Monday night fatality that claimed the life of a rural Minatare woman
- A motivational speaker shares his heroic story to students at Bluffs Middle School during an all-school assembly
Plus the Panhandle Humane Society’s featured Pet of the Week, and Bill Boyer’s forecast has drastic changes from today’s gorgeous weather.
Watch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News: