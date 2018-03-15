KNEB.tv News: March 15, 2018

- State lawmakers are working on a bill that would make it easier to get more teachers to get certified to teach early childhood development to Nebraska’s Pre-K students
- Gering City Council approves contract for a comprehensive planning and zoning code update
- Crowd at Midwest Theater treated to debut of the trailer for a documentary focusing on Nebraska and its role in horse racing
Dennis Ernest with a weather forecast that brings rain and snow, plus Chabella Guzman in with a check in on Ag News.
