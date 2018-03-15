class="post-template-default single single-post postid-297608 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 15, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | March 15, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News: 

  • State lawmakers are working on a bill that would make it easier to get more teachers to get certified to teach early childhood development to Nebraska’s Pre-K students
  • Gering City Council approves  contract for a comprehensive planning and zoning code update
  • Crowd at Midwest Theater treated to debut of the trailer for a documentary focusing on Nebraska and its role in horse racing

Dennis Ernest with a weather forecast that brings rain and snow, plus Chabella Guzman in with a check in on Ag News.

Catch these stories and much more- right now on KNEB.tv News: 

