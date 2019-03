Today on KNEB.tv News:

A second round of funding has been approved by the Scottsbluff City Council to assist with the revitalization of the East Overland corridor

Torrington Mayor reacts to news of Shopko store closing its door and impact it will have on the community

Scotts Bluff County Detention Center to begin housing state of Nebraska inmates

Chabella Guzman in with your ag news, Bill Boyer with your weather, catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: