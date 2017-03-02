KNEB.tv News: March 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Jury convicts William Reed of 2nd Degree Murder and weapons charge for April slaying of his brother Christopher
- Downtown Scottsbluff’s synthetic ice skating rink installed and nearing completion for public use
- Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department host second “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday
- Bus carrying Chadron Middle School students veers off highway on Wednesday morning; no injuries reported
