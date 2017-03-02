class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219544 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 2, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 2, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: March 2, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Jury convicts William Reed of 2nd Degree Murder and weapons charge for April slaying of his brother Christopher
  • Downtown Scottsbluff’s synthetic ice skating rink installed and nearing completion for public use
  • Officers with the Scottsbluff Police Department host second “Coffee with a Cop” on Thursday
  • Bus carrying Chadron Middle School students veers off highway on Wednesday morning; no injuries reported

Catch these stories and a whole lot more right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments