KNEB.tv News: March 22, 2019

- For the first time since the Essential Air Service subsidy program began more than 30 years ago, Chadron and Alliance will be served by different airlines
- More than $250,000 raised today, as the Nebraska Broadcasters Association joined forces with the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the historic flooding impacting Nebraska and western Iowa
- Gering 4th Grader honored as Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week
Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News: