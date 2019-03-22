class="post-template-default single single-post postid-374421 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 22, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | March 22, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • For the first time since the Essential Air Service subsidy program began more than 30 years ago, Chadron and Alliance will be served by different airlines
  • More than $250,000 raised today, as the Nebraska Broadcasters Association joined forces with the American Red Cross to aid the victims of the historic flooding impacting Nebraska and western Iowa
  • Gering 4th Grader honored as Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week

Catch these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

