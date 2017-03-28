KNEB.tv News: March 28, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- The Gering City Council holds off on making a decision on a rezoning request for Marky’s Meat Market to build a new location on Country Club and Five Rocks Road
- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, and local officials prepare for annual tornado siren test
- Muddy roads wreak havoc on Tuesday, causing two First Student buses to get stuck on county roads
- A sneak peek of the new Bridgeport Ampride location ahead of next week’s groundbreaking ceremony
Bill Boyer checks in with the latest weather; Chabella Guzman in with ag news. You’ll catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: