KNEB.tv News: March 28, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 28, 2017
KNEB.tv News

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • The Gering City Council holds off on making a decision on a rezoning request for Marky’s Meat Market to build a new location on Country Club and Five Rocks Road
  • Severe Weather Awareness Week continues, and local officials prepare for annual tornado siren test
  • Muddy roads wreak havoc on Tuesday, causing two First Student buses to get stuck on county roads
  • A sneak peek of the new Bridgeport Ampride location ahead of next week’s groundbreaking ceremony

Bill Boyer checks in with the latest weather; Chabella Guzman in with ag news. You’ll catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

