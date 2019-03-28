class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375500 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 28, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | March 28, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
KNEB.tv News: March 28, 2019

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Five people facing charges in Cheyenne County following string of arrests by WING Drug Task Force
  • City of Alliance encouraged by citizen led initiative to revive Sunken Garden
  • Scottsbluff couple affected by the sudden closure of airline, leaving them to scramble for return flight from Iceland
  • U.S. Senator honors Hay Springs soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice during speech on Senate Floor

Bill Boyer with your weather, Chris Cottrell with sports, catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments