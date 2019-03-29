class="post-template-default single single-post postid-375789 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 29, 2019

BY Ryan Murphy | March 29, 2019
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Longtime City Manager Rick Kuckkahn retiring after 20 years of service in Scottsbluff and Alliance
  • New app will allow Scottsbluff and Gering parents to track location of student’s buses
  • Massive sweep by WING Drug Task Force this week lands to dozens of arrests
  • 75th Annual Scottsbluff Kennel Club Dog Show getting into full swing in Mitchell
  • Lincoln Heights Elementary student honored as the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week

Catch all these stories- plus Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast- right now on KNEB.tv News:

