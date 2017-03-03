class="post-template-default single single-post postid-219798 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 3, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 3, 2017
Home News Regional News
KNEB.tv News: March 3, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • A Scottsbluff man is one of two inmates killed in a prison uprising at Tecumseh Thursday afternoon
  • Scottsbluff Police vehicle and bike auction nets nearly $10,000 for city’s general fund
  • Panhandle Humane Society offers up $10 cat adoptions this Saturday
  • United Way of Western Nebraska exceeds campaign fundraising goal

Plus the latest installment of 150 Years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer’s weekend weather forecast. You’ll find these stories and more, right now on KNEB.tv News!

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments