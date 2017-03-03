KNEB.tv News: March 3, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- A Scottsbluff man is one of two inmates killed in a prison uprising at Tecumseh Thursday afternoon
- Scottsbluff Police vehicle and bike auction nets nearly $10,000 for city’s general fund
- Panhandle Humane Society offers up $10 cat adoptions this Saturday
- United Way of Western Nebraska exceeds campaign fundraising goal
Plus the latest installment of 150 Years of Nebraska Ag History, and Bill Boyer's weekend weather forecast.