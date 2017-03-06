KNEB.tv News: March 6, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Congressman Adrian Smith spent the last three days in Western Nebraska meeting with constituents; and one of the biggest talking points was trade
- 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge is a wrap, with more than $15,000 raised to benefit Special Olympics Nebraska
- Starbucks opens up shop inside the Scottsbluff Target
- New wind energy project coming to Kimball
Plus Chris Cottrell with sports and Bill Boyer and his full week weather forecast. You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: