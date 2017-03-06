class="post-template-default single single-post postid-220207 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: March 6, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | March 6, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Congressman Adrian Smith spent the last three days in Western Nebraska meeting with constituents; and one of the biggest talking points was trade
  • 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge is a wrap, with more than $15,000 raised to benefit Special Olympics Nebraska
  • Starbucks opens up shop inside the Scottsbluff Target
  • New wind energy project coming to Kimball

Plus Chris Cottrell with sports and Bill Boyer and his full week weather forecast. You’ll find these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

